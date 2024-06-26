Ghana: It Is Illegal To Move Our Meters To A New Location—ECG

William Boateng, Director for Communications, ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has warned the public against relocating company meters across different geographical areas, labeling it as illegal under PURC (Consumer Service) Regulations, 2020 (LI2413). Section 4 (e) of LI2413 prohibits changing the location of a meter, and violators face fines as determined by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

During a media training session in Accra, ECG's Director of Communications, William Boateng, explained that each meter is geocoded to a specific location and linked to the applicant's Ghana Card.

Customers must notify ECG if they plan to relocate, as unauthorized meter moves are illegal.



