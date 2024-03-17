Ghana Kidney Association hosts health walk and screening in Tamale

Ghana Kidney Association

The Ghana Kidney Association, in partnership with the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dagbon Forum, and the International Society of Nephrology, organized a health walk and free health screening event in Tamale to observe World Kidney Day.

Beginning at the Tamale Teaching Hospital's forecourt, the walk concluded at the Lamashegu Chief Palace, drawing a significant turnout of residents eager to participate in the screening activities.



Students, healthcare professionals, and other participants utilized the event as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of kidney and overall health screening.



Aligned with the 2024 World Kidney Day campaign theme, "Kidney Health for All – Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice," the initiative seeks to enhance access to kidney treatment globally and promote education on kidney health.



Speaking to the press during the event, Dr. Victor Ekow Eduam Ekem, a Physician Specialist in Nephrology and Training at Korlebu Teaching Hospital and member of the Ghana Kidney Association, revealed that one in ten Ghanaians suffers from kidney disease.

Dr. Ekem emphasized the rising prevalence of kidney diseases among the youth and stressed the importance of educating the public to raise awareness and encourage regular screening for early detection and treatment.



Addressing attendees, dialysis nurse Nancy Abedi from Korlebu Teaching Hospital cautioned against self-medication, particularly the use of unapproved herbal remedies, which is a significant contributor to kidney disease.



Abedi highlighted the exorbitant cost of dialysis and urged the public to prioritize kidney screening to avoid reaching the advanced stages of the disease. She emphasized the critical importance of early intervention, explaining the stages of kidney disease and the necessity of dialysis when kidney function declines significantly.



The health screening event facilitated the evaluation of hundreds of participants for high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes, and urinary conditions, among other health indicators.