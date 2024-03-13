Ghana Library Authority launches digital learning project for public libraries

The training program will cover essential topics such as basic computer skills and internet safety

The Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) has initiated a digital learning project aimed at training staff from 15 public libraries nationwide.

The training program will cover essential topics such as basic computer skills, internet safety, information literacy, and coding, enhancing the capabilities of library staff to deliver effective digital learning experiences.



The selected 15 libraries will be transformed into digital learning hubs, providing crucial skills training to approximately 6,000 individuals.



The project, launched in Accra, is a collaboration between the GhLA and Electronic Information for Libraries (EIFL), an NGO dedicated to facilitating access to knowledge for research, studies, and livelihoods through library partnerships.



Hayford Siaw, CEO of GhLA, emphasized that the project's objective is to create educational opportunities for students aged 12 to 18.



By advancing their ICT skills through free and open educational resources delivered via public libraries, the project aims to empower young people and improve their outcomes.

Siaw urged the beneficiary libraries to leverage the project to its fullest potential, highlighting the transformation of library services from book provision to knowledge dissemination.



He emphasized that the project would train coordinators from the 15 libraries, enhancing their ability to reach out to more young people and share knowledge effectively. Furthermore, the project aims to transform library coordinators into community digital learning facilitators through a training of trainers (ToT) program.



Siaw emphasized that the project's impact would be measured not just in numbers, but also in increased access to digital learning opportunities, enhanced skills, and the strengthening of public libraries' capacity to serve their communities effectively.



Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), highlighted the challenge of computer and internet access in rural communities.



He stressed the importance of educating children about cybercrime and the responsible use of the internet, urging teachers to ensure students understand the risks and opportunities associated with online activities.