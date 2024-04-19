Ghana Medical Association raises alarm over expansion of new medical schools

Dr. Frank Serebour

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed reservations regarding the proliferation of new medical schools across the country, raising concerns about potential compromises in training standards and quality of healthcare delivery.

Dr. Frank Serebour, the president of the GMA, cautioned against the establishment of additional medical institutions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high standards in medical training and practice. He advocated for the expansion of existing facilities to accommodate more students instead.



Dr. Serebour proposed the adoption of the external teaching site model as a more viable alternative, asserting that it would ensure the preservation of standards, quality, and adequate student enrollment.



In response to the challenges faced in the healthcare sector, particularly the strain on teaching hospitals, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has entered a collaboration with the Bekwai Municipal Hospital to serve as a clinical training center for medical students. This partnership aims to alleviate pressure on existing teaching hospitals and ensure adequate training opportunities for medical students.

Joseph Osei-Owusu, MP for Bekwai, commended the collaboration, highlighting the importance of medical education expansion while acknowledging the need for sufficient funding to support such initiatives.



Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor for KNUST, underscored the critical role of maintaining high standards in medical education, emphasizing the responsibility of healthcare professionals in providing quality care to the population.