Ghana Meteo receive $5.5 million to enhance accurate weather forecast

File Photo

The government has provided $5.5 million to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) to establish a strong infrastructure that will allow them to provide prompt updates on climate and weather conditions in the country.

The agency was granted funds under the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project with the aim of facilitating the digitalization of its operations.



The Deputy Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, announced that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) will be implementing an advanced weather forecasting program.



The program aims to increase the number of weather stations across the country, automate manual operations, and integrate artificial intelligence data to produce highly accurate weather forecasts.



This initiative is expected to bring significant improvements to the country's forecasting capabilities and provide more reliable weather information to the public.



The objective is to establish a unified platform for alert and early warning, which will include all parties for weather alerts and extreme advisories.



Pomaa Boateng delivered a speech during the signing of a strategic sector cooperation (SSC) agreement between GMet and the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) on weather and climate change at the Embassy of Denmark in Accra last Tuesday.

The two institutions are collaborating to make use of technology, share their expertise, and enhance the capacity of their human resources.



Under the SSC, DMI would also help GMet to develop a climate atlas for Ghana and also build capacity of weather forecasters at GMet.



In reference to the agreement, the Director-General of GMet, Eric Asuman, signed on behalf of the agency, while the Director-General of DMI, Marianne Thyrring, signed for her institute.



Ms Thyrring explained that the climate atlas was a tool that would be used to project physical changes in climate parameters such as temperature, precipitation, relative humidity, sea level rise, and greenhouse emission scenarios from now till the end of the century.



She added that the atlas, which was location-specific, would trickle down to the local level, requiring GMet to work with metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to feed projections into their climate plans.



The Danish Ambassador, Mr Norring, called for more collaborations to save the planet and generations yet unborn and gave an assurance that his country would support Ghana to spearhead climate actions for green transition in areas such as agriculture, food security, environmental protection and urban development.