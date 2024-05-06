Ghana Meteorological Agency issues weather alerts amid heavy southern rainfall

Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet)

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued weather alerts following heavy rainfall in the southern region of the country.

The rainfall, originating from a rainstorm observed in southern Togo, is anticipated to move westward, affecting areas in southern Ghana with thunderstorms or varying degrees of rainfall, accompanied by cloudiness.



Moderate to strong winds are also expected to accompany the rainstorm in certain areas.



Between 7 and 11 AM on Monday, May 6, regions including Aflao, Keta, Dzodze, Anloga, Ho, Ada Foah, Accra, Kasoa, Dodowa, Madina, Nsawam, Koforidua, Akim Oda, and their surroundings are advised to take precautionary measures due to heavy rainfall.

However, Cape Coast, Tarkwa, Axim, Takoradi, and their environs are deemed to have a lower risk.



Furthermore, rough sea conditions are predicted.



