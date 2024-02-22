Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of intensifying heat and advises precautions

Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA)

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an alert, urging residents in Ghana to brace for scorching weather conditions as temperatures are expected to rise significantly in the coming days.

GMet predicts a surge in temperatures across the country as the sun moves towards the equator, reaching its peak on March 20, 2024.



While the current weather in Ghana is already hot, exacerbated by the harmattan season, GMet warns that temperatures will intensify beyond the current conditions. The agency emphasises that the sun's movement towards the northern hemisphere is expected to increase temperatures from now through March to April 2024.



Projected temperature ranges are substantial, with the southern half of the country expected to experience maximums between 33°C to 37°C, and the northern regions facing even higher temperatures ranging from 36°C to 42°C. Minimum temperatures are anticipated to fluctuate between 22°C and 27°C nationwide.



To ensure public health during this period of heightened temperatures, GMet recommends several precautions, including staying hydrated, seeking shade, wearing light clothing, applying sunscreen, monitoring vulnerable individuals, limiting outdoor activities during peak hours, staying informed through weather updates, and seeking medical advice for heat-related health concerns.



GMet also notes that this period coincides with the transition from the dry season to the major rainy season for southern Ghana, with rains being less frequent but potentially violent. The agency advises citizens to expect localised rain and thunder, with occasionally strong winds, especially over southern Ghana. The Central Analysis and Forecasting Office (CAFO) stress the importance of adopting cool and safe practices during these challenging weather conditions, encouraging citizens to stay informed and follow guidelines for a healthy and secure experience.