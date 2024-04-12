Ghana National Security officer honored with top Spanish Police award

Ambassador Gutiérrez commended Brigadier General Ba-Taa-Banah's leadership at the NCTFC

Brigadier General Dr. Timothy Tifucro Ba-Taa-Banah, currently serving as the Director of Operations at the Ministry of National Security and Director of the National Counter-Terrorism Fusion Centre (NCTFC), has been awarded the White Cross to the Police Merit Award by Spain’s Minister for the Interior.

This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the field of security and international cooperation.



The award ceremony, attended by family, friends, and colleagues from the Military High Command, was conducted by the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Javier Gutiérrez, on behalf of the Spanish Minister of the Interior.



Ambassador Gutiérrez highlighted the importance of the award, especially during the 200th anniversary of the Spanish Police, praising the Spanish police for their role in maintaining security in Spain and around the world, including Ghana.



Spain and Ghana share common security threats, including terrorism, organized crime, and illicit trafficking. Ambassador Gutiérrez commended Brigadier General Ba-Taa-Banah's leadership at the NCTFC, emphasizing its significance in combating these threats.



The ambassador also acknowledged Ghana's resilience against terrorism, despite the challenges faced in the Sahel region.

Brigadier General Ba-Taa-Banah's illustrious career includes commanding infantry units, serving as an aide de camp to the Chief of the Defence Staff, and participating in various missions in Rwanda, Lebanon, Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic.



The Spanish Embassy highlighted these achievements in a citation, praising his dedication and service.



In response, Brigadier General Ba-Taa-Banah dedicated the award to the staff of the NCTFC and the Ministry of National Security, emphasizing their collective effort in maintaining national and regional security.



He expressed gratitude for the collaboration between his team, the Spanish Guardia Civil, the Spanish Embassy in Ghana, and other Spanish agencies, highlighting the importance of continued cooperation in ensuring global security.



The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, also acknowledged the security challenges faced by Ghana, including chieftaincy disputes. He lauded Brigadier General Ba-Taa-Banah's commitment to keeping the country and the sub-region safe, underscoring the importance of his work in contributing to global security.