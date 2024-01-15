Ghana Police Arrest Two Suspects Involved in Unauthorized Speed Ramp Construction on Ho – Sogakope Road

The suspects: Saviour Azakasi and Quarshie Godson

The Ghana Police Service has taken swift action by arresting two individuals linked to the unauthorized construction of a speed ramp along the Ho – Sogakope highway in the Volta Region.

The suspects, identified as Saviour Azakasi and Quarshie Godson, were captured in a viral video alongside other individuals causing damage to the highway using concrete blocks and other materials.



The police acted promptly to apprehend Azakasi and Godson, who are currently in custody, assisting with ongoing investigations. Authorities are actively working to locate and apprehend the remaining individuals seen in the video participating in the illicit construction.

The erection of unauthorized speed ramps poses serious safety concerns for road users and undermines public infrastructure. The Ghana Police Service, through its actions, aims to deter such activities and ensure the proper adherence to regulations governing road construction and safety.