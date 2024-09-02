Ghana Police Service’s communication style not illegal – IGP defends

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Source: Tigpost

Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, defended the police's centralized communication strategy, dismissing calls for decentralization. Despite media criticism and concerns from the Ghana Journalists Association and others about misinformation, Dampare insists the system complies with the law and is crucial for accurate information dissemination.





