News
Ghana Police Service’s communication style not illegal – IGP defends

Dr George Akuffo Dampare IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, defended the police's centralized communication strategy, dismissing calls for decentralization. Despite media criticism and concerns from the Ghana Journalists Association and others about misinformation, Dampare insists the system complies with the law and is crucial for accurate information dissemination.



Source: Tigpost