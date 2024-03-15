Ghana Police deny arrest of Bongo Ideas, confirm he's safe

The clarification follows a wave of online reports suggesting Mr. Hyde's arrest

The Ghana Police Service has released a statement dispelling rumors of the arrest of Mr. Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as BongoIdeas.

The statement reassured the public that Mr. Hyde is safe and currently at home, refuting the online speculation that had caused concern among his followers and supporters.



The clarification follows a wave of online reports suggesting Mr. Hyde's arrest, prompting the police to swiftly address the situation. They reached out to a family member who confirmed Mr. Hyde's whereabouts, putting an end to the unfounded rumors.



The Ghana Police Service emphasized the importance of verifying information before spreading it, especially on social media platforms where misinformation can quickly spread.



They urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate updates on such matters, highlighting the need for responsible sharing of information.

BongoIdeas, known for his controversial content and social commentary in the Ghanaian digital space, has not publicly commented on the incident or the circulating rumors, leaving the police statement as the authoritative response to the situation.



