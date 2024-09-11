Ghana Police officials targeted for dismissal in today’s nationwide protest

George Akuffo Dampare

The Alliance for Restoration of Civil Rights will hold a nationwide protest on September 11, 2024, titled “Occupy and Cleanse the Crime Scene,” targeting perceived failures within the Ghana Police Service.

Convenor William Kofi Yirenkyi criticized top officials, including ACP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofi and DCOP Arhin Kwasi Annor, for mishandling serious criminal cases and contributing to a severe decline in public trust.

With only 28% of Ghanaians trusting the police, the group demands the dismissal of the accused officials and reforms from Inspector General George Akuffo Dampare within a week to restore faith in the service.



