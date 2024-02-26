Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority launches green initiatives for sustainable operations

Staff of GPHA holding placards with messages on occupational health, safety and environment

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) is leading the charge in environmental sustainability and effective waste management through a strategic initiative, Graphic Online reports.

Additionally, the authority is making strides in adopting solar and other renewable energy sources to combat climate change.



James Benjamin Gaisie, the General Manager in Charge of Estate & Environment at GPHA, revealed these developments during the GPHA Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment Policies sensitization event held in Tema last Friday.



Gaisie highlighted that rooftop solar panels had been installed at the Port headquarters to generate power for lighting, with plans to extend this initiative to other departments aiming to generate approximately eight megawatts to support port operations.



The sensitization program, which began on February 14, 2024, in Takoradi, involved interactions with stakeholders at the Tema Fishing Harbour and the Golden Jubilee Terminal in Tema before concluding at the Tema Port on Friday. It brought together staff, management, and stakeholders to emphasize the importance of supporting the authority in promoting safety at the port.

GPHA is aligning with global trends as many ports worldwide are adopting environmentally friendly practices. The authority is exploring green energy sources to provide electrical power to ships, reducing dependence on the national grid powered by fossil fuels.



The initiative includes wind power generation to complement the energy mix, in line with the International Maritime Organization's target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping industry by around 2050.



Dr. Vitus Victor Anaab-Bisi, Chairman of GPHA’s Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment Committee, emphasized the authority's commitment to addressing climate change and providing facilities for low- or zero-carbon marine alternative fuels.



GPHA is also actively engaged in plastic and paper recycling, demonstrating its dedication to reducing environmental harm and fostering a sustainable future. The Port Authority has invested in waste segregation systems, urging staff and clients to cooperate in making port operations environmentally friendly.