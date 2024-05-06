Ghana Post unveils Otumfuo commemorative postage stamp

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ghana Post has unveiled a commemorative postage stamp bearing the iconic image of the revered Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Ministry of Communication and Digitilization reiterated its determination to harness digital technology to preserve and magnify the country’s historical narrative for all to access and appreciate.



Through pioneering projects that digitise and disseminate our collective memory, the Ministry will ensure that the wealth of Ghana’s history is not lost but enhance through the tools of modern technology.



The sector Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, at the Otumfour commemorative stamps unveiled at Manhyia Palace, said this is a token of our resolve to keep our history alive and interactive, allowing every citizen and global observer to partake in the rich narrative that Ghana offers.



The move was to honour the Asantehene on his silver jubilee celebration.



The commemorative stamps serve as powerful tools to honour and remember significant figures in history.

“They are not merely postage stamps but symbols of cultural remembrance and historical appreciation.



“The stamps will serve as a symbol of his legacy for generations to come as well as memorialise the remarkable contributions of Asantehene of the Asante Kingdom and Ghana as a whole.”



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful called on Ghanaians to let this stamp and our ongoing digital initiatives remind us all that while we are rooted in a strong and proud heritage, our eyes are set firmly on the future.



She stated that it is time for us as a country to celebrate the enduring legacy of a visionary leader whose impact on our nation has been remarkable.



She pointed out that Ghana Post has over the years recognised impact of the predecessors of Otumfour Osei Tutu II have had on the development of our country.

“They have commemorated significant milestone of Asante Kingdom and joining hands to celebrate and immortalise them in their legacies to serve as prompt in our rich history and culture.



“They did so for Otumfour Agyemang Prempeh and Otumfour Opoku Ware. This commemorative stamp is therefore a reflection of our national pride and identity.



“It serves as a reminder of the link between our traditional values and modern aspirations.



Reminding us that our rich cultural heritage is the foundation upon which our nation’s future is built,” she said.



Furthermore, she said Asantehene’s 25-year reign has been a testament to his “unwavering commitment to preserving our cultural heritage, promoting education, and uplifting the socio-economic wellbeing of our people.”

“I dare say that no pivotal decision has been taken by any of our leaders within the [past] 25 years without the input of Asantehene,” she mentioned.



The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei-Kuffour, said Ghana Post prides itself on being a key conduit in the fabric of national connectivity and cultural expression.



He reaffirmed their commitment to innovation and excellence in preserving the country’s stories and delivering them to the world.



“The stamps represent a bridge between generations and a testament to the enduring legacy of the Asante Kingdom.



“It encapsulates Ghana Post’s dedication to celebrating Ghana’s rich heritage and ensuring that it is cherished both at home and abroad.

“We unveiled 12 stamps, of which eight are of a kind. We also unveiled crypto stamps, postal stamps, Otumfuo souvenirs and others,” he stated.



The Mampong Hene, Dasebre Osei Bonsu, appreciated the effort of Ghana Post. He said the Kingdom will forever appreciate this and will never forget about it.



“Our King is benevolent, wise, caring and considers everyone’s view on any decision taken. He is not a dictator but rather seeks necessary consultation before making any decision,” he noted.