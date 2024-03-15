Ghana Prison Service officers confront media over publication, allegations of misconduct surface

Ghana Prisons Service

The Ghana Prison Service dispatched four officers to The Herald newspaper's offices seeking an apology over a publication regarding the escape of a convicted Chinese national allegedly aided by some officers in exchange for KFC rice, soft drinks, and cash.

Led by Nana Sarfo Acheampong-Boakye, the officers arrived visibly upset, particularly about an image featuring Isaac Kofi Agyir, the Director-General of the Prison Service, in that day's publication.



Acording to Herlad Ghana, despite their aggressive demeanor, the officers were unable to meet with the Managing Editor, Larry Dogbey, and departed upon confirming his absence. Acheampong-Boakye reiterated their displeasure and demanded an apology over the use of the Director-General's picture.



However, Mr. Bawa explained that such usage was permissible in journalism, citing the Director-General's responsibility for the actions of his subordinates.



The officers' visit has raised concerns about potential intimidation of the media and the freedom of the press in Ghana.

The incident highlights broader issues within the Ghana Prison Service, including the recent escape of a Chinese convict allegedly facilitated by two officers.



The accused officers appeared in court on charges of aiding escape, revealing potential lapses in security and accountability within the service.



The prosecution stated that the accused officers removed the convict's handcuffs and took him to a hotel to meet his alleged wife, where they allegedly received KFC rice and drinks in exchange for allowing the couple to spend time alone.



CCTV footage from the hotel revealed that the convict and his wife fled through the balcony while the officers were in the reception area, raising questions about the officers' conduct and the security measures in place within the Ghana Prison Service.