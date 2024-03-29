Ghana Prisons Service calls for increased inmate feeding fee amid rising food prices

The club, comprising women of the Customs Division of the GRA donated to the Akuse Local Prison

The Ghana Prisons Service has called on the government to consider increasing the feeding fee for inmates, citing the current economic situation and escalating food prices.

According to a Graphic Online report, the Service noted that the current fee of GH¢1.80 per prisoner per day was insufficient to provide balanced and nutritious meals for inmates.



ADP Ousmane Tasembedo, Assistant Director of Prison in charge of the Akuse Local Prisons, made this appeal during a donation event organized by the Customs Ladies Club.



The club, comprising female employees of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, donated food and non-food items to the Akuse Local Prison as part of the Easter celebrations.



The donation included items such as fish, flour, sugar, rice, gari, sanitary pads, soap, washing powder, toilet seats, toilet rolls, and beverages. ADP Tasembedo highlighted the challenges faced by the Akuse Local Prison, including inadequate feeding and congestion.



The facility, designed for 60 male inmates, currently houses 250 male inmates and 16 female inmates, leading to severe congestion.



ADP Tasembedo emphasized the need for support from individuals, organizations, and religious groups to help improve the conditions in the prison.

He acknowledged the efforts of the prison authority in supplementing the feeding of inmates through agriculture, including rice and vegetable farming. The facility has been able to harvest significant quantities of rice from a 12-hectare farm, with some produce sent to other prison facilities across the country.



ADP Joyce Annor-Owusu, in charge of the Female section of the Female Prison at Akuse, echoed the challenges faced by the facility, particularly with the rising food prices.



She expressed gratitude to the Customs Ladies Club and other philanthropic individuals and organizations for their support. She highlighted the skills training programs offered at the facility, including bakery, farming, and tailoring, which empower inmates for life after their release.



Rachael Jacintha Pyne, President of the Customs Ladies Club, emphasized the importance of showing love and support to inmates, especially during festive seasons like Easter.



She encouraged inmates to take advantage of the skills programs offered to them, ensuring they could integrate into society upon release. The call for increased government support to improve the feeding and living conditions of inmates in Ghanaian prisons remains crucial.