Ghana Statistical Service report reveals high levels of discrimination toward HIV-positive individuals

HIV stigmatisation

A report released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on International Zero Discrimination Day has uncovered that over 70% of both males and females aged 15 to 49 who are aware of HIV exhibit discriminatory attitudes toward those living with the virus.

These attitudes include beliefs such as HIV-positive children should not attend school with HIV-negative children or refraining from buying fresh vegetables from a shopkeeper living with HIV.



The GSS report, released under the theme "Save lives: Decriminalise," disclosed that almost eight in every 10 females (78.4%) and seven in every 10 males (72.1%) aged 15 to 49, who are aware of HIV, display discriminatory attitudes toward those with the virus. Rural areas show a higher percentage (85.5% for females and 78.1% for males) compared to urban areas (73.4% for females and 67.3% for males).



The Ahafo region ranked highest, with 87% of individuals displaying discriminatory attitudes, followed by the Savannah region at 86.8%, and the Oti region at 86.4%. The report also highlighted that individuals with higher education levels are less likely to exhibit discriminatory attitudes.



The findings underscore the need for targeted awareness and education campaigns to address discriminatory beliefs and promote a more inclusive society for people living with HIV in Ghana.

