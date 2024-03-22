Ghana Telecoms Chamber CEO advocates internal hosting to avert internet outages

Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey

Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, has addressed the recent internet outage in the country, stressing the importance of prioritizing internal connectivity.

In a discussion on JoyNews' PM Express, Dr. Ashigbey highlighted Ghana's heavy reliance on external connections for crucial services like email, which was a root cause of the recent disruption.



He pointed out that hosting essential services outside the country led to widespread difficulties in accessing basic online platforms during the outage.

Dr. Ashigbey underscored the need to reevaluate Ghana's connectivity approach, advocating for restructuring internal inter-connectivity and hosting critical services within the country to reduce reliance on external sources.



The CEO emphasized the significance of cooperation with satellite players and integrating terrestrial and subsea capacities to enhance resilience in Ghana's internet infrastructure.