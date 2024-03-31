Ghana Traditional Medicine Practice Council registers over 27,000 herbal medicine practitioners

The number includes practitioners who sell medicines in raw form, facilities, manufacturers

The Ghana Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) has registered 27,103 herbal medicine practitioners as of December 2023.

The number includes practitioners who sell medicines in raw form, facilities, manufacturers, and spiritual herbalists.



Numo Blafo III, Public Relations Officer (PRO), who gave this information in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Accra, said that the practice of traditional medicine still contributes significantly to the delivery of healthcare.



He said the practice was contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the health sector was working towards achieving primary health care and access to health facilities in the country.



“Herbal medicines are normal and part of the food we consume and they go directly to attack whatever is causing the disease, unlike some orthodox medicines that only control the disease,” he said.



Numo Blafo said that as the practice of herbal medicine flourished, it had become a source of employment opportunities for many, adding that most people now prefer herbal medicine over orthodox medicine, which is now big business.

“It’s not new for us, we abandoned it maybe because of the practice mode.”



He said the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was training students to become professional medical herbalists to sanitize the system and manage herbal medicine units within government hospitals.



Numo Blafo was hopeful that Ghana could become a tourist center for traditional medicines if things were done right.



He refuted claims that herbal medicines were causing side effects and kidney disease, saying: “Anything that is abused or every medicine that is abused, it will always give you a negative effect if you take that risk without precautions.”



The PRO observed that traditional medicine had acquired a new dimension as most of its practitioners used modern technology to diagnose diseases before prescribing any medicine to patients.

The practice of traditional medicine is a part of Ghana’s cultural heritage that was used to control and treat diseases faced by the ancestors.



They produced knowledge about herbs, plants, natural resources, and animal parts to manage the conditions of people affected by diseases.



Although the practice existed long before colonialization, it lost its value and recognition due to the introduction of orthodox medicines.



Over time, the practice of traditional medicine began to flourish again, leading to the enactment of TMPC Law 575 in 2000, with the responsibility of ensuring the registration of all traditional doctors in the country.



It is also regulating their activities by controlling and managing their practices so that they can practice in a safe and very conducive manner.