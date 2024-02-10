Ghana Union Movement criticises Bawumia’s vision for Ghana

Ghana Union Movement (GUM)

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's proposed development plan, deeming it a mere "cover-up to win votes", GNA reports.

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, the Founder and flag bearer of GUM, raised concerns about the Vice President's reluctance to acknowledge the government's failures and questioned the sincerity of his pledge to abolish certain taxes.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Reverend Andrews took issue with Dr. Bawumia's shift in stance on taxes, particularly the electronic levy (e-levy), pointing out that he was part of the administration that introduced such measures.



He expressed skepticism about the Vice President's promise to abolish the e-levy and align port charges with Togo, emphasizing that actions should speak louder than pre-election declarations.



Dr. Bawumia, also the flag bearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, outlined his vision for the country, emphasizing digitization and leveraging the private sector to create jobs and boost Ghana's global economic standing. He pledged to abolish the e-levy and align port charges while focusing on technological advancements.

Reverend Andrews, however, stressed the importance of a free port system and criticised heavy taxes on imported machinery, arguing that such levies hindered industrial sector investments. He urged economic policies that prioritise job creation in the production sector, emphasizing the need for jobs that add tangible economic value to the country.



Regarding the upcoming 2024 General Election, Reverend Andrews announced that GUM would open nominations in March for interested individuals to pick parliamentary forms at various constituencies.



Additionally, he extended a public invitation to Mr. Alan Kyerematen, the Leader and Founder of the Movement for Change, to be GUM's running mate, citing alignment in developmental objectives as the basis for the invitation.