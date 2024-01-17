Ghana Water Company blames water rationing partly on dam spillage

Ghana Water Company (GWCL) has blamed the Akosombo Dam Spillage as one of the causes for the current water rationing in the Greater Accra region.

Most parts of Accra have been experiencing water rationing for some time now. Some of the areas affected include Nima, Kotobabi, Awudome, Kasoa, Kwabenya among others.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Communications Manager for GWCL, Stanley Mantey stated that because the company had the challenge before the Christmas but they were able to manage it.



“As for water, everybody knows that we are doing demand management and equitable distribution of the little water we have. For a while now we are talking about the fact that supply cannot meet the demand in Accra. So the only thing we can do is demand management so that everybody can get some water.

“After the spillage of the Akosombo dam we had serious challenges with the Kpong Treatment Plant because the spillage washed a lot of debris, aquatic weeds and all manner of things into our injection areas. Because of the force the pumps use in abstracting the water it attracted all these materials into it thereby almost blocking the entire situation,” Mr. Mantey stated.



He also mentioned the Weija Operation also had some challenges “so we have to shut down one pump at Weija so that we could work on it. So Weija is also currently not producing at full capacity. We are working seriously at it so that we can also stabilize the system.”



Mr. Mantey however apologized to areas affected by the water rationing that has been necessitated by a number of challenges.