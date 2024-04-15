Ghana Water Limited launches arrears collection exercise in Tema

Ghana Water Limited (GWL)

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) announced plans to initiate a campaign starting Monday, April 15, aimed at recovering all outstanding payments from customers in the Tema Region.

In a statement released by the Tema Area Management of the Company, a task force will be deployed for the purpose of retrieving overdue payments.



Customers were strongly urged to settle any outstanding bills promptly by visiting nearby payment points. Additionally, alternative payment methods such as using the Momo short code (*170# for MTN users, and *110# for Telecel and AT users) or downloading the company's customer app were suggested for added convenience.

The statement emphasized the importance of settling bills promptly to avoid potential service disconnection and associated inconveniences.