Ghana Water Ltd staff in Bawku assured 24/7 security Amid conflict

Ghana Water Limited (GWL)

The employees of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) in Bawku have received a commitment of round-the-clock protection to ensure their safety as they carry out their duties.

This decision came in response to the management's closure of the Bawku Water Supply system due to the ongoing conflict in the area.



Stanley Martey, the Communications Manager, explained that many organizations have withdrawn from the region due to the dangerous conflict situation.



Despite the challenges, GWCL staff have remained in the area to ensure the continuous water supply, facing risks such as sporadic shootings.

Martey stated during an interview on TV3, "We are aware that most organizations in that area have vacated the area. It is only GWCL that is there to ensure water gets to the area, but it is getting to a point where they can't risk their lives again."



To address the safety concerns, the staff has been guaranteed 24-hour security in the vicinity.



Martey mentioned that they had a final meeting and planned to assemble the staff at the regional office in Bolga, where they would be escorted under security to Bawku. He added that the situation will be closely monitored to assess the feasibility of working in the area amid the conflict.