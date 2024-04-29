Ghana among African countries with high rate Schengen Visa rejection

Ghanaian Passport

Ghana ranks among the African nations experiencing the highest rates of Schengen Visa rejections, as revealed in a recent report by migration consultancy firm Henley & Partners.

The report indicates that out of 42,124 Ghanaian applicants for Schengen Visas in 2022, a significant 43.6 percent, totaling 18,363 individuals, faced rejection.



Ghana holds the fifth position in this ranking, following Algeria, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka.

The trend reflects a decline in the number of applications for Schengen Area visas over the years, coupled with a surge in rejection rates, particularly affecting African applicants.



Addressing these challenges would signify Europe's commitment to fostering business engagement and enhancing trade relations between Africa and Europe.