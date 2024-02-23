Ghana and Bahamas sign visa waiver deal

Ambassador Andrew Wilson of The Bahamas with Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong

Ghana has sealed a reciprocal visa waiver agreement with the Bahamas, as disclosed in an official statement by the Ghana Immigration Service.

Under the new agreement, individuals holding ordinary Ghana passports no longer need to go through the visa application process when planning a trip to the Bahamas.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration received a notification dated January 31, 2024, from the Embassy of the Commonwealth of Bahamas, confirming the visa waiver agreement for both diplomatic service and ordinary passport holders between the Republic of Ghana and the Commonwealth of Bahamas," the statement indicated.



It further instructed that, "All OICs of entry and points and relevant sections are to take note of the above information and act accordingly."

This bilateral move is expected to foster increased travel and diplomatic ties between the two nations.



See the full statement below:



