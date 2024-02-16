Ghana and KOICA launch $6.5 million project to revamp irrigation schemes

The project is worth $6.5 million

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have kicked off a $6.5 million project aimed at renovating three irrigation sites in Ghana, Graphic Online reports.

Titled "The Rehabilitation of Irrigation Schemes and Improvement of Irrigation Water Management Project," the initiative focuses on sites in Dawhenya, Ashaiman, and Aveyime, enhancing infrastructure, promoting sustainability, and building capacity.



The project includes upgrading pumps, constructing drying floors, installing solar power systems, and increasing reservoir volumes in Aveyime and Ashaiman. The sustainability component emphasizes Water Users' Association (WUA) empowerment and government officials' training.



Deputy Minister Yaw Frimpong Addo launched the project, expressing gratitude to KOICA for their financial support. The project aims to boost farmers' incomes on public irrigation schemes, expand agricultural water supply, and increase production by optimizing irrigation water usage.

KOICA's Ghana Country Director, Dong Hyun Lee, highlighted the project's rationale to enhance Ghana's agricultural sector.



The launch, attended by stakeholders and WUA members, marks a significant step in strengthening irrigation infrastructure and promoting sustainable agriculture in the country.