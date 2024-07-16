Ghana and Malta to enhance cooperation in trade, energy, tourism and aviation

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Malta

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has visited Malta on July 15, 2024, and held bilateral meetings with President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Dr. Robert Abela, and Foreign Minister Dr. Ian Borg.

They discussed strengthening Ghana-Malta relations and explored new cooperation areas such as renewable energy, tourism, aviation, and health.



The leaders agreed to enhance trade, joint ventures, educational exchanges, and governance practices. They emphasized implementing existing MOUs and agreements for mutual benefit.

Botchwey also shared her vision as a candidate for Commonwealth Secretary-General, focusing on resilience against economic, social, and environmental challenges. Malta pledged support for the Commonwealth's goals.



