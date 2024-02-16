Ghana and Zambia strengthen bilateral ties

Shirley A. Botchwey and President Hakainde Hichilema

During a recent visit to Lusaka, Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, received assurances from Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema regarding the commitment to enhance mutual cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

President Hichilema emphasised the vital role of economic stability and development in ensuring political stability during a meeting with Minister Botchwey at State House in Lusaka.



The visit resulted in the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoU) between Botchwey and her acting Zambian counterpart, Mulambo Haimbe. One MoU focuses on mechanisms to boost commercial, economic, cultural, technical, scientific, and political cooperation between Ghana and Zambia. The other MoU covers defense cooperation, including training and development.



Behind closed doors, Botchwey and President Hichilema also discussed her candidacy for Commonwealth Secretary-General. With Zambia being one of the 21 African countries in the 56-member Commonwealth, the election for a new leader is set for October, as Baroness Patricia Scotland's second term concludes at the end of 2024.

Botchwey acknowledged the historical ties between Ghana and Zambia, tracing back to the independence struggles led by Presidents Nkrumah and Kaunda.



Highlighting the positive legacy left by Ghanaians who settled and worked in Zambia, she expressed optimism about building a robust business relationship, especially with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in place.



Ghanaian diplomats in Lusaka noted the enduring affinity for Ghana in Zambia, with numerous professionals and academics from Ghana contributing significantly to the development of the southern African country.