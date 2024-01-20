Ghana calls for global cooperation, digital transformation at 19th Summit of Heads of State and Gov’t of the Non-aligned Movement

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has participated in the Ministerial session of the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in Kampala, Uganda, from 17th to 18th January, 2024.

During the Plenary Session on 18th January, 2024, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, delivered a statement that emphasised critical issues that demand the attention and collaboration of NAM Member States.



She expressed concern about the devastating consequences of war around the world, particularly in Ukraine, Gaza and parts of Africa, and extended solidarity to all the victims adversely affected by war.



The Minister also emphasised the significance of embracing digitalisation and highlighted its transformative potential, stressing the importance of data, inter-connectivity, analytics, and advancements in robotics in navigating the evolving global landscape.



Additionally, she underscored the imperative of gender equality, recognising it as a reservoir of untapped potential within half of the global population, fostering creativity, innovation, and resilience for shared prosperity.

Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey further stressed the need to leverage the interconnected pillars of the United Nations to address the world's multi-dimensional challenges.



She also acknowledged the importance of collective action and called for a united effort to utilise the diplomatic framework provided by the United Nations for holistic solutions to pressing global issues.



On the sidelines of the Ministerial session, Ms Ayorkor Botchwey actively engaged in bilateral meetings with colleague Ministers from Somalia, Panama, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania. The discussions centered on commitment to deepen bilateral and multilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration on mutual interests.