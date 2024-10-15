Ghana calls for peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine

The Government of Ghana has urged Israel and Palestine to work together towards peaceful coexistence, emphasizing the need for secure borders and self-determination for both nations.

This appeal, according to Graphic Online reports, was made by Louisa Hanson, Director of the Middle East Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has intensified on Israel’s southern and northern borders. She stressed that the escalating violence threatens to engulf the entire region and poses a danger to global peace.



Hanson made these remarks during a commemoration event marking the one-year anniversary of the Hamas massacre in Israel, held at the residence of the Israeli Ambassador in Accra last Tuesday.



The massacre, which occurred on October 7, 2023, resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of 251 people of various nationalities to Gaza. Of those abducted, 101 remain captive. The commemoration included a moving documentary about the tragic events, followed by prayers led in Hebrew by Rabbi Noach Majesky and in English by Bishop Dick Essandoh of Action Chapel International.



Expressing Ghana's solidarity with Israel, Hanson acknowledged the pain and loss caused by the massacre, stating, “Together, we remember their names and their stories.”

She reiterated Ghana’s condemnation of the attack, emphasizing the nation's hope for international efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and understanding in the Middle East. Hanson also expressed the desire for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza and for peace to be achieved by the next anniversary.



The Israeli Ambassador-designate to Ghana, Roey Gilad, reflected on the emotional toll of the October 7 massacre, describing it as "the biggest disaster for the Jewish people since World War II."



He noted that Israel continues to mourn the loss of lives and yearns for the return of the abducted. Gilad thanked Ghana for its support and called on the country to help lead other African nations in understanding Israel’s challenges as it seeks peace and security in the region.



