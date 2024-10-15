News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Ghana calls for peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine

HansScreenshot 2024 10 15 165628.png Louisa Hanson

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Government of Ghana has urged Israel and Palestine to work together towards peaceful coexistence, emphasizing the need for secure borders and self-determination for both nations.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live