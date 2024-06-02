News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
7

Ghana can excel within the fourth industrial revolution – Dr Bawumia

Bawumia Africa E1686439564794.jpeg Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 2 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, has emphasised the importance of embracing the fourth industrial revolution for Ghana's progress.

Speaking at Ho Technical University during his "youth connect" program, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the government's digital investments, such as the Ghana Card and mobile money interoperability, which position the country for industrialisation.

He announced the upcoming launch of an individual credit scoring system and praised the national drone service for medical deliveries.

Dr. Bawumia also outlined his vision to transform agriculture with digital technology, invest in solar power, and reform the tax regime if elected.

Read full article

Source: GNA
Related Articles: