Ghana co-hosts Exercise Flintlock for second consecutive time

Source: GNA

Ghana is set to co-host Exercise Flintlock, an annual African partner-led United States (US) and International enabled special operations forces exercise for the second consecutive time.

The Exercise is designed to strengthen collective security, reinforce military bonds, and trust of the civilian populace, and augment the tactics, techniques, procedures, and skillsets of regional partners to address security threats.



Nearly 1,300 service members from 36 countries spread over five continents will participate in this year’s Flintlock at training locations in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire from May 13 to May 24, 2024.



Speaking at the opening ceremony in Accra on Monday, Brigadier General Kweku Dankwa Hagan, Deputy Chief Staff Officer, Operations and Training, Army Headquarters, said in Ghana, the Exercise would take place in the Greater Accra Region, Tamale in the Northern Region, and Damango in the Savannah Region.



He said Ghana’s participation and hosting of Exercise Flintlock indicated a healthy and enduring partnership over the years.



The Deputy Staff Officer congratulated planners both from the Ghana Armed Forces and the United States for their professionalism and for coordinating the activities of members.



He said the Exercise would facilitate adherence to cooperation on transnational security, and enhance interoperability and joint missions of member or contributing countries.

It would also promote reliability on partners to be able to train and fight a common war and enhance the professionalism of the Ghana Armed Forces both in training and handling of equipment to fight and protect the country.



“We have been fortunate to be a part of this exercise platform, created and enabled by our U.S. partners, to get us talking, coordinating, and cooperating to fight and contain threats, which is worldwide.”



“It is my hope that all of us will see the need to show maximum interest in this exercise. And equally, more importantly, to further develop the partnership established in order that we reap optimal benefit from this exercise,” he said.



The US Navy Captain Scott Fentress, Director of Operations at U.S Special Operations Africa, said both partner nations had worked through years of planning and coordination to enable Flintlock’s success.



“The U.S. and Ghana have showcased a demonstrated defence and diplomatic partnership throughout the years through multiple military and civil exchanges. Hosting the 23 and 24 exercises further reinforces this expansive relationship to new heights,” he said.



He said Ghana had established tremendous leadership among African nations in the security realm by conducting multiple multi-lateral peacekeeping missions across

Africa and targeting transnational organised crime in West Africa.



Captain Frentress said Ghana had also promoted good governance and democracy, thereby serving as a model for other African nations and partners.



He said tactical collaborations such as Flintlock would bolster interoperability to mutually enhance their capabilities to target security threats and build enduring partnerships that can withstand the test of time, the conflict of war and other destabilising factors that continually plagued the continent.



“…violent extremism and resource insecurity threaten our African partners in the very way of life, culture and security of its people. These effects are felt worldwide but collectively we can achieve measured progress.”



“Through Flintlock, we leverage these multinational partnerships to enhance our interoperability to attain greater regional security and stability throughout the Sahel and beyond,” he said.