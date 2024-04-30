Ghana declares May as mental health awareness month to combat stigma

Dubbed the "Purple Month," this initiative aims to amplify advocacy for mental health

In a bid to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues in Ghana, the Mental Health Authority has officially designated May as Mental Health Awareness Month, aligning the country with international efforts to prioritize mental wellness.

Dubbed the "Purple Month," this initiative aims to amplify advocacy for mental health across the nation, drawing inspiration from similar campaigns in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.



This move supplements Ghana's existing observance of World Mental Health Day on October 10, a tradition established in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health.



The launch event for this initiative, held in Accra, emphasized the theme "Movement: Moving more for our mental health," highlighting the crucial link between physical activity and mental well-being.



Collaborating with various organizations including the Ministry of Health, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the Life Patron of EVE International, the Mental Health Authority has planned a series of activities for the month.



These activities include raising awareness about maternal mental health, engaging schools on mental health and well-being, conducting community outreach in five districts in the Eastern Region, and collaborating with organizations to promote mental health education in workplaces, culminating in a health walk.

Estelle Appiah, the Board Chairperson of the Mental Health Authority, emphasized the positive impact of regular physical activity on mood, stress levels, and brain structure. However, she highlighted challenges faced by the authority, including inadequate funding and human resources.



She called for investment in inclusive programs, policies, and legislation, noting that the board is currently reviewing the Mental Health Act to ensure it remains responsive to mental health challenges a decade after its enactment.



Echoing the call for increased funding, Dr. Collins Badu Agyemang, President of the Ghana Psychological Association, suggested redirecting funds from the COVID-19 levy to address the country's mental health treatment gap.



Lady Julia Osei Tutu emphasized the importance of open dialogue in breaking down barriers of stigma and discrimination, expressing her commitment to working with stakeholders to empower individuals with mental health conditions.



Dr. Ignatius Awinibuno, Director of Allied Health at the Ministry of Health, pledged continued support for mental health initiatives, underscoring the government's commitment to prioritizing mental well-being in Ghana.