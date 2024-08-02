Ghana developing National Action Plan to address disinformation, misinformation – President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the development of a National Action Plan to combat disinformation and misinformation ahead of Ghana’s 2024 General Election.

This initiative aims to enhance the integrity of the electoral process and consolidate national cohesion, peace, and stability.



The plan was unveiled at ‘The Ghana Report Summit’ in Accra, themed “Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation – Election 2024,” which brought together experts to discuss strategies for combating false information.

The government is committed to protecting Ghana’s democratic reputation and ensuring free and fair elections, with an emphasis on media professionalism and robust fact-checking mechanisms.



Read full article