Ghana enforces $45 to $270 health insurance for foreign visitors from July 1

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye Bernard Okoe-Boye, Minister for Health

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Starting July 1, 2024, all foreign nationals arriving in Ghana will be required to purchase a compulsory health insurance policy ranging from $45 to $270 before being admitted into the country.

