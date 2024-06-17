Ghana enforces $45 to $270 health insurance for foreign visitors from July 1

Starting July 1, 2024, all foreign nationals arriving in Ghana will be required to purchase a compulsory health insurance policy ranging from $45 to $270 before being admitted into the country.

This policy aims to ensure that all visitors have access to free health care during their stay in Ghana.



The requirement applies to visitors entering through airports with visas or obtaining visas on arrival, depending on their length of stay.



The Ministry of Health (MoH) launched this national health insurance policy in February 2024, specifically targeting foreigners visiting Ghana for short periods.



Dubbed the “National Non-resident Visitors Health Insurance,” the policy was developed in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and other partners, who will jointly oversee its implementation.



The policy is designed for non-residents visiting Ghana for less than six months within any 12-month period.

Dr. Isaac Morrison, Vice Chairman of the Technical Working Group on the Visitors Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) and a member of the NHIA Board, highlighted the necessity of this move.



"Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic showed us that when foreign nationals fell ill, the country had to bear the cost as there was no insurance in place," he stated.



This prompted the activation of Section 2b of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), mandating the establishment of a health insurance policy for foreigners.



Countries like Sierra Leone and Egypt have already implemented similar schemes in Africa. The Ghanaian government hopes that this policy will not only provide health care security for visitors but also reduce the financial burden on the country's health system.



