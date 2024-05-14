Ghana faces terrorist threats from Burkina Faso, says Ambassador

Boniface Gambila Adagbila

Ghana's Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Boniface Gambila Adagbila, has raised concerns about the spillover of terrorism threats from Burkina Faso and other parts of the Sahel region into Ghana.

He highlighted that terrorists from these regions are able to enter Ghana, use Ghanaian hospitals, and return to their bases, posing a serious security risk to the country and other West African coastal states.



Speaking at an event in the Upper East Region, Ambassador Adagbila emphasized the seriousness of the threat, particularly between Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, and neighboring countries.



He noted that terrorists often target these areas and seek refuge in Ghana, exploiting the porosity of borders. He urged vigilance and cautioned against complacency in dealing with the issue.



Ambassador Adagbila mentioned that seven Ghanaians who went missing after entering Burkina Faso last year are still unaccounted for.



He advised Ghanaians to use approved routes and process their travel documents officially when traveling to Burkina Faso, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the two countries in addressing security challenges.

In a related development, National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah expressed concerns about the inability of security agencies in affected countries to eliminate terrorist threats.



He made these remarks at an event organized by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), highlighting the need for stronger regional cooperation and capacity-building to combat terrorism.



Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Hisanobu Mochizuki, announced Japan's commitment to providing approximately USD 500 million over the next three years to support peace, stability, and sustainable growth in the Sahel region and neighboring Gulf of Guinea coastal countries.



This pledge underscores the international community's recognition of the security challenges faced by West African countries and the Sahel region, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation in addressing these threats.