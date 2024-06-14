Ghana faces three-week load management due to maintenance in Nigeria

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced a potential three-week load management period.

This measure is necessary due to maintenance works being conducted by a gas supplier in Nigeria, which has impacted power generation capacity in Ghana.



In a joint statement issued on Thursday, June 13, ECG and GRIDCo explained, “The maintenance has caused a reduction in overall power generation capacity in Ghana which could result in load management over the period of the work.”



This reduction in gas supply from Nigeria, which began on June 12, has led to recent interruptions in power supply across parts of the country.



GRIDCo and ECG apologized for the inconvenience, stating, "We are collaborating with other stakeholders in the power value chain to optimise available resources to ensure minimal impact of the reduction in gas supply on consumers."

They emphasized their commitment to minimizing the impact on the public and managing the situation effectively.



The companies assured the public that they are working tirelessly to manage the load and mitigate the effects of the reduced gas supply.



"We are committed to ensuring that the inconvenience is kept to a minimum," they reiterated in their statement, seeking public cooperation and understanding during this challenging period.



