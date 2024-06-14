News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Ghana faces three-week load management due to maintenance in Nigeria

Dumsor The companies assured the public that they are working tirelessly to manage the load

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced a potential three-week load management period.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live