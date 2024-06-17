Ghana flag saves pilgrims from getting lost in Mina

Ghanaian pilgrims strategically placed their national flag

During the Hajj pilgrimage, the Ghana flag has become a vital landmark for guiding lost pilgrims from Ghana and other African nations in Mina.

On the third day of Hajj, many pilgrims struggled to find their tents after the Stoning of the Devil ritual.



Ghanaian pilgrims strategically placed their national flag, helping fellow Ghanaians and others from Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, and Togo.

Despite efforts to label tents and provide GPS directions, the flag has been a crucial symbol of hope and guidance in the overwhelming tent city of Mina, aiding pilgrims until the end of Hajj on June 18, 2024.



