News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ghana hosts World Assemblies of God Fellowship meeting for the first time in 110yrs

AssembliesScreenshot 2024 09 14 061250.png This marks the first time Africa is hosting such a global event

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Rev. Dominic Yeo, Global Chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship (WAGF), has expressed joy over Ghana hosting the WAGF meeting for the first time in its 110-year history.

Speaking at a press conference, Rev. Yeo noted that the meeting is in preparation for the 2026 World Assemblies of God Congress, which will be held in Accra.

This marks the first time Africa is hosting such a global event.

The World Congress, first held in Seoul in 1994, is usually held every three years, with Ghana now taking the baton from Madrid in 2023.

Read full article

Source: 3news