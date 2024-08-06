Ghana in worse economic crisis, needs people with experience to reset – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the current government’s handling of Ghana’s economy, calling it the worst crisis in the nation's history.

Addressing a rally in Zebilla, he attributed the economic downturn to excessive borrowing and mismanagement, which has worsened debt from GH₵120 billion in 2017 to GH₵750 billion in 2024.



Mahama refuted claims that COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war were to blame, citing mismanagement of funds received from international bodies.

He pledged to focus on reviving traditional industries and promised economic reforms under an NDC government. Mahama urged voters to choose experienced leadership to correct the country’s course.



