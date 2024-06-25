'Ghana is changing faster than Europe' - Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has made a bold assertion that Ghana is developing at a faster rate than Europe.

Speaking at the NPP UK Townhall meeting held at Trinity Baptist Church in Croydon, London, Chairman Wontumi attributed this rapid development to the policies implemented by the Vice President and flagbearer of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



During his speech, Chairman Wontumi praised Dr. Bawumia's contributions to Ghana's growth, describing them as unprecedented.



He said, "The policies he has put in place have never happened in any part of the world."



Wontumi emphasized the significant impact of these policies on Ghana's progress, stating, "Comparing my stay in Europe and Ghana, I can say that Ghana is changing faster than Europe," a statement he delivered in the Akan language.



Despite his optimistic view on Ghana's development, Chairman Wontumi expressed concern over the political mindset of Ghanaians. He lamented that many citizens believe that one political party should not remain in power for an extended period.

"This mentality is hindering our progress," he noted, emphasizing the need for continuity in leadership to sustain the nation's development.



Chairman Wontumi further argued that for Ghana to achieve its full potential, it is crucial to maintain a consistent political party in power.



"Ghana will never develop unless we keep one political party in power for a long time," he asserted.



His comments have sparked discussions on the importance of political stability and the role of consistent leadership in driving national progress.



