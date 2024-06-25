News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
1

'Ghana is changing faster than Europe' - Chairman Wontumi

Wontumi Ghana UK.png Chairman Wontumi

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has made a bold assertion that Ghana is developing at a faster rate than Europe.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles: