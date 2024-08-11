‘Ghana is cursed’- Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako

In a recent meeting with Nana Abena Etruba I, Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful, Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader and Founder of New Force and 2024 presidential aspirant, declared that “Ghana is cursed” due to the betrayal and overthrow of its first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Bediako believes this historical injustice has led to persistent difficulties in national progress.



Nana Etruba supported Bediako’s vision, likening him to Nkrumah, and encouraged him to pursue his presidential ambitions.

She also requested his assistance in creating job opportunities in Gomoa Amanful through local business ventures.



Read full article