Ghana is experiencing normal “light off” not “Dumsor”

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghana's Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has reassured citizens that the current power outage is simply a regular occurrence and not a power crisis known as "Dumsor."

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, she emphasized that the country has always experienced intermittent power cuts, which is nothing new.

However, she acknowledged the danger of prolonged periods of darkness without any solution, as was the case in the past four years.



