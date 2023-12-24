Ghana is not a nation whose destiny must always be predicted on 31st December – Rev. Abraham Lamptey

General Overseer of the Believers House of Worship International, Rev. Abraham Lamptey

Prophecy in Ghana, especially on 31st December has sparked conversations among some Ghanaian pastors on why it has become the new trend.

The founder of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, earlier stated he does not believe in prophecies given on 31st December.



As the conversation continues, the overseer of the Believers House of Worship International Rev. Abraham Lamptey is saying Ghana is not a nation whose destiny must always be predicted on 31st December.



It is during this time of the year that pastors prophecy about the country concerning its economy and citizens.



During an open discussion on such a topic on UTV’s United Showbiz, he refuted claims that December is the only month God speaks to his people.



“God hasn’t said anything to me to deliver on the 31st because December does not determine God’s voice. God does not wait till December before he speaks about Ghana. One thing we need to know about the body of Christ is to have one voice and if we do not have one voice, we would be condemning each other.

"Ghana is not a nation whose destiny must always be predicted on 31st December. We are not saying do not prophecy but when the prophecy is coming from the matured brain, the nation is preserved. Prophecy from God does not destroy nations, it cautions to direct for preservation so we should humble ourselves”, he said.



