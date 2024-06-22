News

Ghana lacks a responsible opposition party - Adomako Kissi

Adomako Kissi R Dickson Adomako Kissi, MP for Anyaa-Sowutuom, criticized the NDC as an irresponsible opposition,

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, MP for Anyaa-Sowutuom, has criticized the NDC as an irresponsible opposition, hindering Ghana's development.

He urged for responsible opposition even when not in power, citing the NDC's lack of constructive alternatives to government initiatives.

Adomako Kissi compared Ghana's lag in development to Ivory Coast, attributing it to the absence of a responsible opposition.

He called on the NDC to be constructive and responsible in opposition, emphasizing the need for both ruling and opposition parties to act responsibly for a healthy democracy.

