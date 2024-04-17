Ghana launches 10-Year National Service Scheme policy

National Service Scheme

A new ten-year national policy has been launched to transform the National Service Scheme (NSS) in Ghana, shifting its focus from simply mobilizing and deploying young graduates to a more holistic capacity-building and empowerment sector.

The NSS Policy (2024-2034), according to Graphic Online aims to adequately prepare service personnel for the world of work, representing a significant shift from the scheme's previous operations without formal policy guidelines.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the policy in Accra, calling on all stakeholders to embrace the changes and focus on the new direction of the NSS.



The theme of the launch was “Innovative Deployment: Developing Prospects for the Future.”



The President emphasized that the policy would empower the youth to fulfill their potential and play a crucial role in shaping the nation's future.



He urged all stakeholders to support the scheme to achieve its objectives, highlighting the government's commitment to providing an enabling environment and resources for its successful implementation.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of the NSS in transforming the critical mass of graduates, especially with the significant increase in institutional graduates due to initiatives like the Free Senior High School (SHS) and Free Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs.



He commended the NSS for its interventions such as expanding external agriculture programs and establishing ICT hubs to improve efficiency and eliminate waste.



The Executive Director of the NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, described the policy launch as another milestone for the scheme. He emphasized the need for the new law to follow the policy, granting the authority the opportunity to expand existing programs and introduce new ones to enhance the employability of service personnel and create business champions.



Mr. Assibey Antwi appealed to the President to approve the Ghana National Service Authority Bill to strengthen the NSS and significantly resource it. He highlighted that the policy would be followed by a comprehensive implementation plan and called for stakeholders' support in this crucial next step.