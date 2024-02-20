Ghana launches health insurance policy for foreigners

National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)

The Ministry of Health in Ghana has rolled out a new health insurance policy aimed at providing coverage for foreigners visiting the country for brief periods, Graphic Online reports.

This initiative, known as the "National Non-resident Visitors Health Insurance," was developed through collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and other partners.



The policy specifically caters to non-residents staying in the country for less than six months within a 12-month period.



During the launch event in Accra last Thursday, Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu explained that this policy aligns with the operationalisation of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).



The Act mandates quality and accessible healthcare for both residents and non-residents, emphasising the need for national health insurance to enhance their access to equitable health services.

Agyeman-Manu stated that the implementation of the policy would lead to the establishment of a dedicated scheme, the National Non-Resident Visitors Health Insurance Scheme (NNRVHIS).



He highlighted the establishment of a technology platform, the National Non-Resident Visitors Health Insurance Technology Platform (NNRVHITP), enabling non-resident visitors to apply remotely from their respective countries.



The Minister expressed excitement about this initiative, stating it forms part of mechanisms to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030. He stressed that achieving UHC for Ghana includes addressing the health needs of non-resident visitors.



World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative, Professor Francis Kasolo, commended Ghana for its efforts to ensure inclusive healthcare delivery, emphasising health care as a fundamental human right. The Board Chairman of the National Health Authority, Dr. Ernest Kwarko, expressed optimism that the policy would bridge the gap in coverage for the non-resident population