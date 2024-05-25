Ghana marks 61st African Union Day

The event was hosted by Kwaku Ampratum-Sarpong and Moroccan Ambassador Imane Ouaadil

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration celebrated African Union (AU) Day on May 25 with a flag-raising ceremony at the State House in Accra.

Deputy Minister Kwaku Ampratum-Sarpong and Moroccan Ambassador Imane Ouaadil hosted the event, emphasizing unity among AU member states.



This year’s theme, “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century,” highlights the importance of resilient education systems.

Ampratum-Sarpong stressed the need for socio-economic emancipation, peace, and security, praising Ghana's Free Senior High School policy.



The event, attended by diplomats and students, underscored commitments to AU Agenda 2063 and educational goals.



