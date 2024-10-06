Ghana needs an economist as President – UPSA Professor

Professor Isaac Boadi, Dean of Accounting and Finance at UPSA

Professor Isaac Boadi, Dean of Accounting and Finance at UPSA, has argued that Ghana would benefit more from having an economist, like Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as president than a communicator, referring to NDC’s John Dramani Mahama.

He emphasized that Bawumia’s background in economics gives him an advantage in handling the economy, reducing the need for excessive consultations during crises.



Boadi also attributed economic challenges under Mahama’s presidency to his lack of economic expertise.

He called on Ghanaians to elect Bawumia for better economic management in the 2024 elections.



