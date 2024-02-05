Ghana needs critical shift in infrastructural design – Prof Appiah-Adu

Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu

Professor Kwaku Appiah-Adu, Senior Policy Advisor to the Vice President, has called for critical change in how infrastructure is designed, delivered, and managed to ensure it works for everyone.

He underlined the need to consider the systematic disadvantages and exclusions that women and girls face because of gender relations, societal norms, attitudes, and behaviours when developing infrastructure projects.



“Failing to consider these factors can result in the creation of a 'gender blind' infrastructure, exacerbating and perpetuating inequality. Furthermore, such oversight hampers the ability of women and girls to contribute equally to society and hinders their access to safety, opportunities, and equal rights,” he stated.



Prof Appiah-Adu made the call at a day’s dissemination event on research conducted by the International Center for Evaluation and Development (ICED), an Africa-based think-tank body in Accra.



The event presented findings and evidence on the “Impact of Infrastructure on Nutritious Diets, Women’s Economic Empowerment and Gender Equality.”



The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation supported the two-year study (2022/2023).

According to Prof Appiah-Adu, infrastructure promoted inclusive growth and maximized beneficial outcomes such as better well-being, sustainable development, and women’s and girls’ empowerment.



He noted that when infrastructure was well planned, delivered, and managed in a gender-inclusive and responsive manner, it could help remove gender-based barriers that impede women and girls from accessing services and reinforce inequalities at the household and market levels.



Prof Appiah-Adu explained that the disparity in distributing infrastructure investment benefits equally between men and women arises from the assignment of their roles, expectations, and levels of decision-making.



"Consequently, women and girls may experience reduced opportunities to enjoy the advantages brought about by infrastructure development fully compared to men and boys," he added.